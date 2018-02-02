McDonald completes season sweep of Reserve



BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WYTV) – McDonald rolled past Western Reserve 68-51 Friday night in Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference action.

Western Reserve has not defeated McDonald since the 2005-06 season.

Zach Rasile led the Blue Devils with 20 points. Braedon Poole notched a double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Riko Rodriguez tallied 15 points in the victory.

Jack Cappabianca led Western Reserve with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Kade Hilles 8 points and six rebounds. Ryan Demsky also scored 8 points in the setback.

Western Reserve drops to 9-6 on the season and 8-4 in the MVAC. The Blue Devils host Jackson-Milton on Tuesday.

McDonald improves to 15-1 overall and 11-0 in MVAC action. The Blue Devils will host Lowellville Tuesday night.