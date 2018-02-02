New Castle woman dies after being hit by vehicle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – A New Castle woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle on Thursday afternoon.

At 4:41 p.m., police were sent to E. Washington Street near Allen Street.

Police said a woman was hit by a vehicle while standing in the street. It was snowing heavily and the accident occurred in a dark area between street lights, according to the New Castle City Police Department.

The victim was identified as 51-year-old Anna Martinez. She was taken to UPMC Jameson Hospital, where she died as a result of her injuries.

Police are investigating.