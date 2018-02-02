Police arrest man accused of Warren stabbing

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – The search for an armed and dangerous man in Warren is over. Police took 51-year-old Shawn Flowers, who was wanted in connection to a stabbing Thursday night, into custody on Friday afternoon.

Police say Flowers stabbed 27-year-old Christian Lampkin just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

911 call: “There’s a man with a knife over here, stabbing people.”

Police say it started as an argument inside a home on Porter Street.

“It’s a domestic. I mean, it’s just one of those situations, could be a number of things,” said Warren Police Capt. Robert Massucci.

Police said Flowers tried to stab his pregnant daughter but ended up stabbing Lampkin. His injuries were serious, but he is expected to be okay, police said.

Flowers’ daughter, who was not injured, called police to report what was happening.

911 call: “His name is Shawn Flowers. He got a knife and he’s trying to stab me. I’m a pregnant woman.”

“I believe she was assaulted also during the fray, the fight itself. Obviously, the male was a boyfriend of hers and he was the one that was injured during the assault,” Massucci said.

Flowers ran away after the stabbing, according to police. He’s now in the Trumbull County Jail, facing a felonious assault charge.