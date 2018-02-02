State award given to Boardman house for best historical renovation

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – There’s a house in Boardman that was recently given a special award from the Ohio Home Builders Association.

Located at 111 Washington Blvd., this familiar house sits on a well-traveled street and is widely recognized by its wrap-around front porch.

The house was recently awarded a Best of Ohio Homes award in the Historical Renovation category. Between $250,001-$500,000 was spent on renovations.

Built in 1900, Nancy and Mike Moschella bought the house in 2004, renovating it inside and out while still keeping as many things original as possible.

They say it used to be in pretty bad shape, but are proud of all the hard work and effort that was put into the 13-year project.

“All the windows were painted shut, the carpeting was in horrendous shape, all the woodwork that you see here was colored black — must have been from the coal furnace,” Mike Moschella said.

Demolition was 20 to 30 dumpsters worth.

Then in 2014, they called home-builder Sam Pitzulo from Sam Pitzulo Homes and Remodeling for help.

“It was an exciting project to do. It’s a beautiful old home that we had an opportunity to bring back together,” Pitzulo said.

All the windows, including the glass, are original. Every door was used — many of them made into pocket doors.

“It just made more sense space-wise,” Nancy Moschella said.

When something needed to be replaced, they looked for something suitable, something historical. For example, the fireplace.

“It’s a mantel from Texas — antique mantel,” Nancy Moschella said.

The kitchen was expanded and has all the modern conveniences. But, the kitchen sink dates back to possibly the 1920s. It is cast iron and took four men to move.

“We found it online outside of Boston, had it shipped to a guy to refinish it,” Nancy Moschella said.

The archway over the driveway was added, as was a three-car garage, over which an entertainment room was built.

“It lends to today’s living, which is what we wanted,” Nancy Moschella said.

The Moschellas paid $150,000 for the house — the renovations cost another $400,000. They know they’ll probably not get that much out of it, but they say they still went on with the project because it’s what they wanted.

The first place award sits on the fireplace mantel.