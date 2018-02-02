Two storms bringing potential for accumulating snow to the Valley

SUMMARY

Two larger storm systems will impact the Valley in the coming days. One storm arrives this weekend and the other will arrive for the middle of next week. A full summary of what to expect with each storm is in the video above. Click “play” for the breakdown of what to expect and a look at current model data or scroll down for more.

WEEKEND STORM

Arriving: Saturday night

Snowfall Timing: Saturday overnight through Sunday night

A storm system will approach the area Saturday night, with snow developing toward daybreak Sunday. Snow is likely by sunrise Sunday and will continue through the day Sunday. Current model data shows snow the snowfall intensity picking up Sunday morning. There is the potential for some slick roadways Sunday morning and also Sunday night into Monday. While slick spots can’t be ruled out through the afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise above the freezing mark through the afternoon. This would help melt some of the snow on area roads, and travel impacts from the snow may be lessened due to the warmer air.

Snowfall potential through Monday morning

Newer data will become available through the weekend and accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as that data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.

Minimum: Around 1″

Expected Total: 2″ to 5″

Potential for: Up to 6″

STORM NUMBER TWO

Arriving: Tuesday evening

Snowfall Timing: Tuesday evening into Wednesday

Another storm system will approach the area Tuesday afternoon and evening. Current model data shows snowfall around the area through the day Tuesday, followed by a larger storm system arriving Tuesday evening into Wednesday. The model data paints two difference scenarios for this storm system. Both models agree on some snowfall through the day Tuesday; however, the ECMWF (Euro) model takes the larger storm on a track that is west of the Valley. This track would pull in warmer air and allow for a mix or changeover to rain. (As shown in the video above) The GFS model takes the storm further to our east and keeps the precipitation almost all snow Tuesday into Wednesday. It does bring the rain/snow line close to Columbiana country Tuesday night, but the model keeps temperatures close to or below freezing, yielding more snowfall than rain. This would result in higher snow accumulation potential. This is a storm that will need to be watched. Should the track follow what the GFS model is currently showing, heavier snowfall would occur and slick roads would be possible Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

Tuesday through Wednesday snowfall potential

**THESE SNOWFALL ESTIMATES ARE PRELIMINARY AND BASED OFF CURRENT MODEL DATA**

Newer data will become available through the weekend and next week. Accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.

Potential for: Up to 4″ or greater, depending on track of the storm

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here