Volunteers give ‘free smiles’ to kids at Choffin

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Friday was Give Kids a Smile Day at Choffin Career and Technical Center.

Every year for the past 15 years, volunteers have offered free dental care to local kids in need.

Many of the kids who come in for an exam and cleaning have never been to the dentist before. That makes their experience Friday extremely important, according to Dr. Sergio Nadler.

“People that have no coverage and no insurance, we do this one a year, but the Ohio Dental Association reaches about 25,000 kids in the whole year, and we have 2,500 dentists throughout the state doing this,” Nadler said. “It’s a neat program. We give back to the community.”

There were about 50 to 75 children from area schools at Choffin on Friday to get their teeth checked.