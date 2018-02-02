Youngstown shooting suspect released from hospital, jailed

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The man who police say took shots at Youngstown officers last weekend is now in a Mahoning County Jail cell.

Gerald Wainwright was released from Mercy Health on Friday where he had been treated for several gunshot wounds early last Saturday morning.

Police say officers spotted Wainwright walking down a street on the south side when he pulled a gun and fired at them. The officers shot back, wounding the suspect.

Thursday, Wainwright was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury on felonious assault and weapons charges.

He is expected in court early next week.