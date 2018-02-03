After weeks of preparation, local cub scouts finally race Pinewood Derby cars

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – An exciting day for local cub scouts after weeks of preparation finally led them to the Pinewood Derby to race their hand-made cars.

Boardman’s Cub Scout Pack 27 had a month and a half to make their cars, and Saturday, they got to see how they measured up to the competition.

Lots of awards were up for grabs, but while friendly competition is always fun, scout leaders say it’s the families that make the event.

“We also offer siblings and family members to enter a car as well. So we want this to be more of a family event instead of just the boys. So, sisters can race their cars, grandparents, whoever is interested,” said Assistant Cub Master Matthew Feehley.

Scouts anywhere from kindergarten to fifth grade could go and race their cars. About 60 of them participated.

The annual derby was held at Boardman United Methodist Church.