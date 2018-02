YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Boardman boys went on the road and grabbed their 6th win of the season Saturday night topping Youngstown East 76-56.

Larry Ransom led the way for the Golden Bears with 16 points while Kemon’dre Muhammed had 13 and Timothy Williams added 10.

The win moves Boardman to 6-9 while East falls to 6-10.