Emotional night as friends, family honor murdered New Castle woman at vigil

SHARON, Pa. (WYTV) – The Friends and family members of a murdered New Castle woman held a vigil for her in Sharon Saturday evening.

They gathered at the very spot 30-year-old Sierra Madison lost her life Monday night.

Madison was shot and killed in her car behind a business in the 600 block of Stambaugh Avenue.

“She always encouraged, she always had a little smile, she always had her little jokes,” said Madison’s mother, Stacy Clark.

While Madison’s loved ones lit candles and balloons in her memory, her accused killer, 52-year-old Roy Lee Johnson, sat behind bars.

Johnson is being charged with criminal homicide. He’s in Mercy County Jail on a $1,000 bond.

In a time of tragedy, Clark remembered the happier times.

“She was a beautiful person, she was a wonderful daughter and she was a great mom,” she said.

Clark spoke about Madison’s strong relationship with her 4-year-old son, Sage.

“He’d give her big kisses — ‘I love you, Mommy’ — and him and Mommy would play hide and seek around the house,” Clark said.

The Madison family is taking donations. If you’d like to make one, you can send it to 27 Spring Street, New Castle, PA, 16101.