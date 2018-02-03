PA police say they saved a pooch during separate investigation

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – While investigating a possible burglary of a vacant apartment on Friday in New Castle, police say they found a puppy locked inside a bedroom.

The department said they found the dog in a post on their Facebook page.

The department believes the puppy was locked in the room for an extended period of time because of its condition — it was malnourished and could not walk or sit up.

Officers say they took the dog back to the station where they gave the dog fluids and food. Within hours, the dog began attempting to walk and sat up.

The puppy was taken on Saturday morning to the Lawrence County Humane Society. Police said they hope to find a new home for the dog.