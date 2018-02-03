Students compete for spot in state tournament in robotics competition

CANFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – Saturday, more than 50 teams from 18 different schools brought their best robots to a competition at the Mahoning County Career and Technical Center.

This is the third time MCCTC has hosted a VEX Robotics Competition. Students are tasked with building and piloting robots that can do various things.

This year, the robots needed to be able to stack cones, then take them to different goals around a ring for points.

Walter Baber, engineering instructor at MCCTC, says the students have total control over how they build their robots.

“This is 100 percent student driven. The students design, build and program their robots. They test them and troubleshoot them, and they keep engineering journals and notebooks for the robots,” he said.

The top six teams from this event will continue on to the state tournament in Marion, Ohio.