YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Youngstown State University kicked off Black History Month Saturday with its annual African Marketplace.

It was in the Chestnut Room in Kilcawley Center and was filled with Afrocentric culture.

Vendors sold food and goods, while dancers performed on stage.

The event lasted from noon until 4 p.m.

Click here for more information about this month’s cultural events at YSU.