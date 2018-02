NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Around 1:00 a.m. Sunday, New Castle Police was dispatched to a home on Park Avenue.

Police said Ricardo Reeves, 31, of New Castle was shot several times in his bedroom.

Reeves was conscious and talking to officers before being taken to the hospital.

The shooting is under investigation. The New Castle Police department is asking for anyone with information on the shooting to call their investigative unit at 724-656-3586 or to report it through their website.