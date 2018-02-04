Proposal for public-private ambulance service heads to E. Liverpool council

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Early Wednesday morning, East Liverpool firemen and police officers responded to a house fire on Ravine Street, where they found a man lying in the road in front of his house.

“We noticed right away there was a man with no shirt on. He was obviously a victim in the fire,” said Officer Kelsey Hedrick.

After calling for an ambulance, Hedrick put the man in another officer’s cruiser to shield him from the cold.

The victim had such bad burns on his face and body that officers knew he couldn’t wait for an ambulance.

“Captain Flati radioed that he was going to go ahead and take that victim to the hospital. His injuries were pretty severe,” Hedrick said.

The ambulance showed up seconds after the other officer left for the hospital. Paramedics stayed to help as officers put out the fire.

The victim’s family says they’re grateful to the officers for their quick thinking. Hedrick says it’s just another day on the job.

“It’s not out of the realm to have policemen deal with burn victims at a fire. We’re usually the first ones on the scene ’cause we’re out patrolling,” Hedrick said.

In the past, East Liverpool police have had to take patients to the hospital in their cruisers because ambulances never showed up.

Now, there’s an agreement in the works to create a public-private ambulance service for the city.

East Liverpool would pay for the ambulances, and the private ambulance company — Ambulance Service, Inc. — would pay the workers.

The proposal will be brought to city council on Monday.

The victim is currently recovering in a Pittsburgh hospital.