Traffic being rerouted along I-680 southbound for pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WYTV) – Part of Interstate 680 southbound is shut down due to a vehicular accident involving at least three vehicles and two pedestrians.

One of those pedestrians was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

We now know at least one person has died from the crash. Coroners are on the scene.

The crash happened between the Midlothian Boulevard exit and Shirley Road, under the Indianola Avenue overpass.

It appears a white van and a truck were involved in the crash.

Police are rerouting traffic.

Each of the victims’ conditions are not known at this time.

Stick with WYTV as we continue covering this developing story. Reporters are talking to officers to get more information.