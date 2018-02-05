Brookfield students learn lesson in kindness

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WYTV) – A popular program is back at Brookfield Local Schools.

Starting Monday, kids are participating in fun activities all week to promote kindness.

It’s all part of Hello Week.

Alex Hook, with the Sandy Hook Promise, talked with students. He told them that little acts of kindness like just saying, “Hello,” can have a big impact on other kids.

Students will participate in many acts of kindness all week like the “No One Eats Alone program,” which encourages everyone to eat with someone new at lunch.