Dow drops 1,175, biggest-ever point drop

NEW YORK (AP/WYTV) – The Dow Jones industrial average plunged more than 1,100 points Monday as stocks took their worst loss in six and a half years. Two days of steep losses have erased the market’s gains from the start of this year and ended a period of record-setting calm for stocks.

The slump began Friday as investors worried that higher inflation and interest rates could derail the long-running rally.

Banks fared the worst as bond yields and interest rates nosedived. Health care, technology and industrial companies all took outsize losses and energy companies sank with oil prices.

At one point, the Dow was down as much as 1,600 points.

Market pros have been predicting a pullback for some time, noting that declines of 10 percent or more are common during bull markets. There hasn’t been one in two years, and by many measures, stocks had been looking expensive.

“When the economy is growing and the stock prices are way, way high, sometimes, you just can’t keep the stock market where it is,” said Ray Ream, of Cottonwood Associates.

That’s because a fast-growing economy can bring higher wages, more inflation and higher interest rates.

Ream started in the financial industry 38 years ago. He remembers when the Dow crossed 1,000.

With interest rates moving up, the value of bonds goes down. You get a decent interest rate but the value of your bonds go down.

“The take from that is a lot of people think if the market is starting to move down, I need to move over to bonds because that’s the safe place to be, and nothing could be further from the truth,” Ream said.

Youngstown State University Finance Professor Dr. Peter Chen talked with his class about the stock market, telling them in the past 25 years, there have been 17 days with 600-point drops.

Still, many investors panic.

“They make decisions based on how they feel, what the headline news is,” Chen said. “They make the decision based on the most recent experience, rather than on historical evidence.”

Dr. Chen said the historical average has been a 2 percent return within a week. He believes that between stocks, bonds, real estate, gold and cash, stocks are the least overvalued with the best possible potential for return.

“The people who make a lot of money in the stock market usually have a long-term strategy and have the patience and long-term point of view,” he said.

The Dow finished down 1,175.21 points, or 4.6 percent, at 24,345.75.

The Dow’s biggest drop in points in a single day was 777.68 on Sept. 29, 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis. That was a 6 percent drop.