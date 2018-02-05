East Liverpool mayor: Traffic cams are making a difference in safety

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WYTV) – Traffic cameras in East Liverpool are making the city safer, according to Mayor Ryan Stovall.

During his State of the City Address on Monday, Stovall said since the police department started using the cameras, the number of car accidents with injuries has dropped 66 percent.

In 2016, there were 915 crashes, including 39 with reported injuries. In 2017, there were 800 accidents and only 16 with reported injuries.

He also said police officers made nearly 300 more traffic stops in 2017 than in 2016.

With the traffic cameras, officers don’t have to pull a speeding driver over. The ticket is just mailed to them.