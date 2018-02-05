Nugget of Knowledge: Our body constantly changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How much of Jim Loboy is still Jim Loboy after sitting here all these years?
On average, your body replaces cells every seven to 10 years.
So was that a different Loboy in 2008?
Somewhat, but cell lifespan varies a lot.
Researchers believe that our human brain cells may actually last for several lifetimes, hundreds of years. They’ve transplanted mice brain cells over and over into younger and younger mice, and the cells stay alive and healthy.
Brain cells: 200+ years?
Eye lens cells: Lifetime
Egg cells: 50 years
Heart muscle cells: 40 years
Intestinal cells (excluding lining): 16 years
Skeletal muscle cells: 15 years
Fat cells: 8 years
Stem cells: 5 years
Liver cells: 10-16 months
Pancreas cells: 1 year
Certain white blood cells: 2 days.
