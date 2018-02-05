Nugget of Knowledge: Our body constantly changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – How much of Jim Loboy is still Jim Loboy after sitting here all these years?

On average, your body replaces cells every seven to 10 years.

So was that a different Loboy in 2008?

Somewhat, but cell lifespan varies a lot.

Researchers believe that our human brain cells may actually last for several lifetimes, hundreds of years. They’ve transplanted mice brain cells over and over into younger and younger mice, and the cells stay alive and healthy.

Brain cells: 200+ years?

Eye lens cells: Lifetime

Egg cells: 50 years

Heart muscle cells: 40 years

Intestinal cells (excluding lining): 16 years

Skeletal muscle cells: 15 years

Fat cells: 8 years

Stem cells: 5 years

Liver cells: 10-16 months

Pancreas cells: 1 year

Certain white blood cells: 2 days.

