Protecting your family from a deadly gas that could be inside your home

(WYTV) – Unbeknownst to millions of families, the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers could be lurking inside your home.

Exposure to radon, a naturally-occurring radioactive gas, claims an estimated 24,000 lives a year and according to the American Lung Association, many victims have never smoked a cigarette.

Radon is a Class-A carcinogen and the American Lung Association says one in five homes has a problem.

“Comes from the core of the earth. It’s uranium. You can’t see it, you can’t taste it, you can’t smell it,” said Joe Khoury, owner of Radon Raiders.

Radon: Where it comes from, its health effects and how it can be detected

This deadly gas can go undetected inside of your home for years.

“Homes act as natural suction cups to the ground. It’s what we call the stack effect,” Khoury said.

Because it’s a gas, radon is able to move through spaces in the soil and enter a home as it seeps through cracks in drains, walls, floors and construction joints.

“Radon is everywhere. It’s just high levels of it is what we don’t want,” Khoury said.

Radon levels tend to be highest in basements and first-floor rooms that have contact with soil.

The gas can also impact drinking water. Radon dissolved in groundwater can escape into the air in your home as water leaves a faucet. This puts homeowners with private water wells at a particular risk.

“People that already own their own homes and are living in their homes, they need to be thinking about this, especially with kids. It’s something we need to be more conscious about,” Khoury said.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency’s map of radon zones, the Mahoning and Shenango valleys fall within Zone One and Zone Two. By far, Columbiana County sees the worst of it.

View full EPA map

“East Liverpool, I call it a hot zone because we’ve seen homes out there in the hundred picoliters,” Khoury said.

A picoliter is a measure of the rate of radon’s radioactive decay. Radon levels under four picoliters are safe, according to the EPA. At four, it’s time to take action.

“To give you an idea of what a hundred picoliter level actually means, it’s like smoking ten packs of cigarettes a day,” Khoury said.

The amount of radon you’re being exposed to is all based on where your home is located and the ground it sits on.

“It doesn’t matter if your home is 100 years old or one year old, it still needs tested and checked,” Khoury said.

So how do you go about getting your home tested for radon? On 33 WYTV News at 11, you’ll see what the process entails, and hear from a local family that took the steps to protect their home and children from the threat of radon.