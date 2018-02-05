Sharpsville man accused of threatening to blow up Liberty store

LIBERTY, Ohio (WYTV) – A Sharpsville man faces a menacing charge after the owner of Jerusalem Foods told police that the man threatened to blow up his store.

The incident was reported on January 19.

The victim told police that he was leaving the Turkish mosque in Liberty when Mohammad Materia threatened to kill him and his son. He told police that Mataria then told him that he would blow up Jerusalem Foods and several others buildings while walking to his truck as if to retrieve a weapon.

According to investigators, the victim told police that he has pictures of Mataria holding weapons and believed he had “terrorist ties.” He said his son was also receiving threats over the phone.

Mataria was arrested on Friday on an aggravated menacing charge. He was then released from the Trumbull County Jail, according to jail records.

Mataria pleaded not guilty to the charge on Monday, and a pretrial was set for March 22, according to court records.