Slick Roads and Cold Temperatures Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) –

WHAT HAPPENED OVERNIGHT: Anywhere from an inch to 2″ of fresh snow fell while you were sleeping.

ROAD CONDITIONS: Expect slick roads this morning from a flash freeze from overnight, plus fresh coating of new snow.

COLDER: Temperatures around 10° with wind chills -3° at 7am for the trip to work and school. High today only in the lower 20’s.

LIGHT SNOW TONIGHT INTO TUESDAY: We’ll see a modest warm up tonight and tomorrow. We’ll also see a band of light snow late Monday night into Tuesday. Accumulations of 1″ to 2″ by Daybreak Tuesday.

STRONG STORM MIDWEEK: Snow will start up into early Wednesday morning, with 1″ to 2″ by Wednesday mid morning. Snow will be ongoing for Wednesday with the bulk of the snow falling before 3PM. 2″ to 4″ possible through that time frame. This storm is coming out of the South, so this will be a wet, heavy snow.

TRACK OF STORM STILL IN QUESTION: If the track of the storm center is further North, we could see a mix of precipitation for a short time. This could impact the 2″ to 4″ throughout Wednesday. Stay tuned to the WYTV team of Meteorologists for the latest updates as this storm unfolds.

SNOWY PERIOD: An unsettled pattern keeps at least a risk of snow showers for the extended period.

WARMER WEEKEND: Temperatures moderate to the lower 30’s for Saturday and Sunday.

