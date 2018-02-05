Still on top: West Branch Girls #1 in AP poll

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WYTV) – The Top Ten teams in the Associated Press Ohio high school basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and won-loss record and total points:

DIVISION I

1. Newark (16) 19-0 171

2. W. Chester Lakota W. (2) 19-1 158

3. Canton McKinley 17-1 121

4. Dublin Coffman 19-1 108

5. Solon 17-2 104

6. Pickerington Cent. 17-2 80

7. Stow-Munroe Falls 18-2 62

8. Wadsworth 17-2 55

9. Mason 17-3 30

10. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 15-4 22

Others receiving 12 or more points: Tol. Notre Dame 15. Canfield 14. Beavercreek 13.

DIVISION II

1. West Branch (16) 18-0 178

2. Germantown Valley View 19-1 129

3. Bellevue 18-1 119

4. Gates Mills Gilmour (2) 14-2 114

5. Tipp City Tippecanoe 18-2 102

6. Trotwood-Madison 16-2 82

7. Tol. Rogers 15-3 57

8. Zanesville Maysville 17-2 48

9. McArthur Vinton County 17-1 44

10. Washington C.H. Miami Trace 17-3 38

Others receiving 12 or more points: none.

DIVISION III

1. Versailles (10) 19-1 162

2. Cin. Summit Country Day (1) 17-0 126

3. Kirtland (1) 20-0 112

4. Cols. Africentric (4) 18-2 97

5. Doylestown Chippewa 18-0 83

6. Archbold (1) 17-1 75

7. Findlay Liberty-Benton 17-1 60

8. Waynesville 18-1 44

9. Minford 20-0 41

10. Ottawa-Glandorf 15-2 40

Others receiving 12 or more points: Proctorville Fairland 25. Cardington-Lincoln 15. Berlin Hiland 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Waterford (11) 18-1 161

2. Ottoville (5) 18-1 150

3. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21-0 119

4. Fairfield Christian 16-2 102

5. Minster 15-3 98

6. Jackson-Milton (1) 17-1 89

7. Ft. Recovery 14-3 57

8. Sugar Grove Berne Union 16-3 44

(tie) Steubenville Cath. Cent. 15-3 44

10. Cornerstone Christian (1) 14-5 21

(tie) New Madison Tri-Village 16-3 21

Others receiving 12 or more points: Pitsburg Franklin Monroe 19. N. Ridgeville Lake Ridge 12.

