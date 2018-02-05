Three rounds of snow expected through the week

SUMMARY

Another stormy week is expected for the Valley. As of Monday evening, three storm systems are expected to impact the area through the workweek. The first arrives early Tuesday morning, the second on Wednesday, and the third is expected to arrive on Friday. A full summary of what to expect with each storm is in the video above. Click “play” for the breakdown of what to expect and a look at current model data or scroll down for more.

STORM ONE

Arriving: Early Tuesday morning

Snowfall Timing: Through mid-morning Tuesday

Snow showers will develop overnight Monday into early Tuesday morning. Temperatures will be cold enough for the snow to stick to roadways and slick spots are a concern for the morning commute Tuesday. The snow will taper off by mid to late morning with quiet weather expected for the afternoon and evening.

Snowfall potential through Tuesday morning

Minimum: A light dusting

Expected Total: Around 1″

Potential for: Up to 2″

STORM TWO

Arriving: Wednesday morning

Snowfall Timing: Wednesday morning through Thursday morning

Another storm system will approach the area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Current model data shows snowfall developing between 5AM to 7AM. Snow will be ongoing through the morning, with a chance for some warmer air to allow for a mix of rain, sleet, and snow in spots. The chance for a wintry mix is greatest to the south of Youngstown. Areas that see the changeover will see lighter accumulation. More snow will wrap around on the back side of the storm for Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday. Slick roads are expected in the area Wednesday morning. Plan on needing extra time for any travel through later morning and into Wednesday afternoon.

Snowfall potential Wednesday

**Newer data will become available Tuesday. Accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.**

Minimum: At least 2″

Expected Total: 2″ to 5″

Potential for: Locally, up to 6″ is possible in a few isolated areas.

STORM THREE

Arriving: Friday morning

Snowfall Timing: Friday morning through Friday night

A third round of snow is possible Friday, developing along a frontal boundary that will stall out over the region. Current data suggests snow will develop through the morning and linger until at least late-afternoon. This storm system has the potential to cause slick travel through the afternoon and evening Friday. We will be monitoring data on this storm and providing updates on accumulation potential through the week ahead.

Snowfall potential Friday

**THESE SNOWFALL ESTIMATES ARE PRELIMINARY AND BASED OFF CURRENT MODEL DATA**

**Newer data will become available Tuesday. Accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.**

Potential for: Around 3″, give or take an inch or two

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here