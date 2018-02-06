A wide range of snow expected with Wednesday system

If you are reading this on our mobile app click here for all videos.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – 33 Pinpoint Weather has been tracking this round of snow for more than a week. Over the weekend, we highlighted that this storm system will bring us the most snow. Last night, WYTV predicted 3 to 6 inches of snow across the Valley for Wednesday.

At this time, a lot of questions have been answered about this system. However, there are still variables that could change in the next 24 hours.

WHAT WE KNOW

Timing: This system will move in during the early morning hours on Wednesday. The timing will be between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. The snow will continue for the rest of the morning and will begin to taper off as we head into the early afternoon.

Location: The entire area will see widespread snow Wednesday — that we are certain about. The storm will come out of the west to southwest direction and move northeast.

Amount: On average, 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected across the Mahoning and Shenango valleys. The lowest snowfall totals will be in the northwestern part of Trumbull County. The snow totals will increase as you head south and east through the viewing area.

WHAT COULD CHANGE

What we are continuing to monitor over the next several hours will be the storm track. The American model (GFS) has the storm tracking to the south of the area. On the first image below, you can see that the model has the highest snowfall totals further south and east of our area.

On the other hand, the European model (ECMWF) has the storm tracking right over the Valley. This shows the highest amounts right over our area. There is also the chance that there could be pockets of snow, dumping 6 to 8 inches in the Valley.

I would still say, confidently, that on average, we will see 3 to 6 inches of snow Wednesday.

The question that remains is whether the storm track will create snowfall totals on the higher or lower end of that scale. At this time, there is still the chance that northern Trumbull County could see 2 inches. There is also a chance that some residents could also see snow totals from 6 to 8 inches.

Pinpoint Meteorologist Ryan Halicki will be analyzing the latest model runs as they come in today. Make sure you watch 33 WYTV News at 11 tonight for the final snowfall totals.