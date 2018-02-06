Advocates want rape kits sitting on shelves prioritized in Pa.

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WYTV) – State officials in Pennsylvania are trying to take steps to ease the backlog of 1,200 rape kits that are currently sitting on shelves.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale wants Governor Tom Wolf to dedicate money in the new budget to testing those kits that have been awaiting lab testing for 12 months or more.

It’s a devastating reality for victims of sexual assault and those who fight for their justice. The answers they so desperately seek and deserve are just sitting on a shelf. But it’s about more than knowing the results.

“It’s helping them get through the trauma of what they’ve experienced,” said Deborah Hennon, executive director of the Crisis Shelter of Lawrence County.

It will cost an average of $1,000 to test each rape kit and state officials say it could take years to resolve the backlog by relying on federal grants alone.

Hennon said what’s hard about that is it’s more of a logistic and a financial issue than a political one.

“The reality is Pennsylvania is short of resources — human resources to do the testing, physical resources, like do we even have large enough labs to not only do them today from the backlog but we have enough to keep going.”

To ensure a backlog like this never happens again, Hennon said the rape kits have to be a priority.

“If it’s a priority, the money will be there.”

She hopes this helps Pennsylvania residents understand what the victims need.

“Our victims deserve the best of resources. If we had this resource at hand, the knowledge and the ability to do that, Pennsylvania needs to put the money to that to make it happen for our victims,” Hennon said.

The good news is that the 1,200 estimation does reflect a decrease in backlogged rape kits from roughly 1,900 in 2016. That means almost 700 people received answers in the last year about whether evidence contained in their kits could help them achieve justice.