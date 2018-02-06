Daybreak Nation on Location: The Jewels of Winter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Christina was live at Fellows Riverside Garden for the Jewels of Winter.

The building will have displays throughout featuring over 400 orchids.

Displays will be open Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. until mid-March.

There will be a orchid repotting class Saturday.

This is the 60th anniversary of Fellows Riverside Garden.

The cafe will have an open omelette bar every Sunday to celebrate the event.

Fellows is located at 123 McKinley Avenue, Youngstown, Ohio.

For more information, store hours and their menu go to their website.