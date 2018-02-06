Drive with Meteorologist Jim Loboy

THIS MORNING: A snowy ride to work. As forecasted, we got a fast-moving snowfall that started around 1am. We have around 1″-2″ on the ground.

ROADS: Secondary roads are snow covered and slick. A powdery snow, it is slippery.

TEMPERATURES: In the upper teens this morning. High today in the mid 20’s.

THIS AFTERNOON: After light morning snow, we’ll have mostly cloudy skies with some sunshine at times.

NEW OVERNIGHT: A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY will go into effect Wednesday morning at 4am. Snow will start up towards 4am. We could already have an inch or two by morning drive Wednesday. Additional snow through the day in the range of 2″ to 4″ likely. There is the possibility of a wintry mix mid day for Columbiana and Lawrence Counties. There is some uncertainty in the storm track, so check back throughout the day as new data comes in.

