Harding takes over top spot in AAC Red with close win over Howland

HOWLAND, Ohio (WYTV) – The Warren Harding boys basketball team held on for a 45-43 victory over Howland Tuesday in AAC Red action at Howland High School.

The Raiders grabbed an early lead in a back-and-forth first half, but the Tigers fought back, taking a 25-24 lead into the break. It was a two point game heading to the 4th quarter, when Warren Harding went on a run to take the lead. Down two in the final seconds, Howland had a chance to tie the game with Connor Tamarkin, but his running layup was off the mark as time expired.

Tamarkin led the way with a game-high 19 points for the Tigers. Dom McGhee had 14 points for the Raiders.

With the win, Warren Harding improves to 9-2 in conference play (11-6 overall) and take over the top spot in the AAC Red Tier.

Howland drops to 12-5 overall and 7-3 in the All American Conference.