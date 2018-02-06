Heavy snow expected to have high impacts on travel Wednesday morning

**ALERTS**

A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area through Wednesday afternoon. Heavy snow will develop early Wednesday morning, causing high travel impacts.

SUMMARY

Three storms will impact the Valley in the coming days. The first arrives Wednesday morning and will have high impacts on travel through the morning and afternoon Wednesday. Another storm system that needs to be watched closely will arrive Friday morning. We will have another shot at some accumulating snow Sunday night into early Monday morning as a cold front sweeps through the area. A full summary of what to expect with each storm is in the video above. Click “play” for the breakdown of what to expect and a look at current model data or scroll down for more.

WEDNESDAY MORNING FORECAST

Expect snow to develop between 4AM and 5AM across the area. The snow will be heavy at times and continue through the morning, beginning to taper off into the afternoon. Road conditions are expected to rapidly deteriorate early in the morning as the snow begins to fall. Allow extra time to arrive at your destinations. Temperatures will be in the lower to middle 20s through the morning. School adjustments are likely Wednesday morning. Check the latest DELAYS AND CANCELLATIONS HERE

WEDNESDAY MORNING DRIVING CONDITIONS

3AM – 5AM – Snow beginning between 4AM and 5AM. Road conditions expected to rapidly deteriorate.

5AM – 7AM – Widespread slick roads expected.

7AM – 9AM – Widespread slick roads expected.

9AM – 11AM – Widespread slick roads expected.

WEDNESDAY SNOWFALL

Minimum: At least 2″ to 3″

Expected Total: Between 3″ to 6″

Potential for: A few isolated areas could see up to 7″

THE REST OF THE DAY WEDNESDAY

Snow will begin to taper off heading into the afternoon Wednesday. Roads may take a while to clear so widespread slick roads are likely through the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to the middle to upper 20s for daytime highs. We stay mostly cloudy through the evening with a few more flurries or light snow showers possible.

STORM TWO

Arriving: Friday morning

Snowfall Timing: Friday morning through Friday night

Snow is expected to develop along a frontal boundary early Friday morning, just in time for the morning commute. The latest data shows snow continuing into the afternoon and early evening. The snowfall will occur under warmer conditions, with highs expected to reach the lower 30s. Slick spots will be possible through the morning and into the afternoon but the warmer temperatures may aid crews in keeping roads clear.

Snowfall potential Friday

**THESE SNOWFALL ESTIMATES ARE PRELIMINARY AND BASED OFF CURRENT MODEL DATA**

**Newer data will become available Tuesday. Accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.**

Minimum: A Trace to 1″

Expected Total: Around 2″ to 3″

Potential for: Up to 4″

STORM THREE

Arriving: Ongoing Sunday

Snowfall Timing: Rain changing to snow Sunday evening and overnight

After a weekend warm-up, a cold front will approach the area Sunday. Rain showers are expected through the day but colder air will begin pushing toward the Valley Sunday evening. Current model data shows rain changing to snow Sunday night and continuing overnight. This is something we will be keeping an eye on. A few inches of snow may be possible and could impact the morning commute Monday.

Snowfall potential Friday

**THESE SNOWFALL ESTIMATES ARE PRELIMINARY AND BASED OFF CURRENT MODEL DATA**

**Newer data will become available Tuesday. Accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.**

Potential for: Around 1″ to 3″

Need an hour-by-hour forecast? Click here