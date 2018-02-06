Judge sets trial for Newton Falls murder defendant

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – Claudia Hoerig, the woman accused of killing her husband nearly 11 years ago, appeared in a Trumbull County courtroom for a pretrial on Tuesday.

It was her second court appearance since being brought back to the United States to face charges in her husband’s death.

A trial has been set for April 16. Judge Andrew Logan agreed with the prosecutor’s motion for the trial date, although Hoerig’s defense attorneys have a chance to respond.

Trumbull County Prosecutor filed a motion last week asking for the court to begin calculating Claudia Hoerig’s speedy trial time on January 17, which is the day she landed in the United States and was booked into the Trumbull County Jail.

“The court has reviewed that. The court agrees with the calculations of the state at this point and time, but I’ll obviously allow the defense to submit something contrary,” Judge Logan said.

Karl’s brother, Paul Hoerig, was in court Tuesday and was glad to hear a date had been set.

“The sooner the better; I’ve been waiting a long time so I’ve learned patience. I can wait if I have to, but I’d rather really not have to wait,” Hoerig said.

Karl Hoerig was found shot to death inside the couple’s Newton Falls home in 2007. Investigators said Claudia Hoerig then fled to her native country of Brazil, where she remained until early this year when she was extradited. She is charged with aggravated murder.

Another pretrial hearing will happen in about two weeks as prosecutors and defense attorneys prepare for trial.