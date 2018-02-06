Nugget of Knowledge: Soda pop

Related Coverage Nugget of Knowledge: Our body constantly changes

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Here are a few fun facts about your soda, or pop.

Coca-Cola alone has some 3,500 different soft drinks it distributes around the world. It would take nine years to sample them all, and by that time, there would be more.

We use a drug called lithium citrate to control mood and treat depression and bipolar disorders. Up until 1948, 7UP came with lithium. In fact, the label called it lithiated lemon soda.

For a long time, people believed that among Dr. Pepper’s 23 secret ingredients was prune juice. The company says not so, but it won’t say what those 23 are.

Coca-Cola’s yellow cap in the spring means it’s Kosher. It contains no high fructose corn syrup. Corn is forbidden for some Orthodox Jews during Passover.

In the late 1990s, some Coca-Cola vending machines contained a computer that would raise the price when it got hotter. It was a public relations disaster, and Coke quickly backed off.

Research from Northern Kentucky University says mixing a cocktail with a diet soda instead of regular soda will get you 18 percent drunker.

The reason is simple science. Regular soda has sugar that the body interprets as food, and you absorb alcohol more slowly with food. That’s not so with diet.

Coca-Cola had to become something else in Nazi Germany. The syrup from Coke headquarters in Atlanta dried up before the war so Coca-Cola Deutschland threw together some apple fiber and a cheese by-product and called the new drink Fanta — short for the German Fantasie. It’s still around today.

Did you miss an episode of Daybreak or want to re-visit a previous “Nugget”? View previous “Nugget of Knowledge” entries on WYTV.com.

If you have an idea for a “Nugget of Knowledge,” send your idea in an email to Len.Rome@wytv.com