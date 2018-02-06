Robins Theater developers excited to bring big acts to Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WYTV) – On Tuesday, two Warren businessmen gave a sneak peek into their vision for Robins Theater.

The Downtown Development Group bought the building late last year. When it’s done, it will be managed by Sunrise Entertainment.

Ken Haidairis, with Sunrise, said the theater project will give a much-needed boost to the city.

“We are going to do everything you can imagine, from big music acts, big comedy acts, a lot of theatrical, a lot of community stuff, graduations. Anything you can imagine, we will do here because we want 200 dates a year, because we want people in downtown Warren.”

The Robins has been empty for nearly 40 years, but Haidairis said the building is structurally in very good condition.

All of the work should be finished in about two years.

The entire step-by-step plan for the Robins Theater restoration is laid out on its website.