Sophomore sensation Rasile hits 1,000 point milestone in win over Lowellville

MCDONALD, OH (WYTV)-McDonald sophomore Zach Rasile reached the 1,000 point milestone Tuesday night as he helped the Blue Devils hold off Lowellville 71-62.

Rasile came into the game just 9 points shy of the mark and in the 2nd quarter, grabbed a rebound and knocked down a three-pointer to hit the milestone.

The Rockets tried to spoil the party though, after being down double-digits in the 2nd quarter, Lowellville rallied to cut the deficit to just 3 at halftime.

But the Blue Devils would explode in the 3rd quarter, pushing the lead back to double-digits and never looked back.

Rasile would finish with 28 points on the night while Braedon Poole led the way with 30.

For Lowellville, Alex Mamula-Zarlingo led the Rockets with 19 while Nate Solak had 17.

McDonald improves to 16-1 overall and 12-0 in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference. Lowellville falls to 14-3 overall and 10-2 in the MVAC.