A crew of one and the work gets done in Rogers

ROGERS, Ohio (WYTV) – The toughest job moving the snow Wednesday was in Columbiana County. It was deeper and less traffic kept it on the roads longer.

Road Maintenance Supervisor Andrew Chambers is in charge of removing snow from the 16 roads in the village. He’s a one-man band.

“I have a big sense of pride in the town. I didn’t grow up here, but it is where I live. I just want to try and make it nice,” Chambers said.

Chambers plowed Church, Baker, Grant and College streets twice. He went over the hills like Cedar Way and Maple Avenue three times. He knows the roads and pretty much everyone in the village. The population was 237 during the 2010 census.

“I have not heard a single complaint. I’ve gotten pretty much praises,” Chambers said.

Chambers started in April with the village and also works at the Wellsville McDonald’s, since the village only pays him for 40 hours of work a month.

Chambers’ mom is the mayor and his dad was the president of council, who two years ago was plowing the roads after their only street employee quit.

“I feel like I am trying to help him out mostly. If it weren’t for me, it would be him out here doing it,” Chambers said.

Chambers sits in the driver’s seat of the village’s only snow plow. It had been a long day before the snow finally stopped falling, but his work wasn’t finished. The village uses ash instead of salt to prevent potholes and that makes for a little extra work.

“Toughest part is the cinders. I gotta do them all, shovel them mostly by hand,” Chambers said.

Chambers has had a tough winter. The plow was broken during the snowfall three weeks ago. He used a small tractor with a front-end bucket to push the snow, since the village dump truck is only two-wheel drive.