AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – An Austintown woman was killed in a traffic accident in the township on Tuesday night.

Leonila Adams, 60, was crossing S. Raccoon Road when she was hit by a vehicle.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. near the Greenbrier Village apartments, where Adams lived.

The driver told police he did not see her in the road.

He has not been charged.