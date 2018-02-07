DealerRater Recognizes Apostolakis Honda with a Consumer Satisfaction Award

Cortland, OH – February 5, 2018 – Apostolakis Honda has been awarded a 2018 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an

annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer

service as rated by online consumer reviews. DealerRater, the world’s leading

car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to

let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer

service.

Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10 percent of U.S. new-car

dealers based on their PowerScoreTM, as well as top independent and Canadian

dealerships that receive at least 25 annual reviews and maintain an average

PowerScoreTM rating of 4.0 out of 5.0. The PowerScoreTM is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer

rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the

2017 calendar year.

“We’d like to congratulate Apostolakis Honda and all of our Consumer

Satisfaction Award winners,” said DealerRater General Manager, Jamie

Oldershaw. “DealerRater’s extensive review database allows shoppers to identify

dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it’s clear that

Apostolakis Honda stands out amongst its peers in the U.S.”

Apostolakis Honda has achieved consistently high scores on the DealerRater

website, placing it among the top dealerships nationwide. Online shoppers

visiting Apostolakis Honda’s dealer page will find a “2018 Consumer Satisfaction

Award winner” badge on their profile to instantly recognize it as a high quality

dealership.