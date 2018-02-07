DealerRater Recognizes Apostolakis Honda with a Consumer Satisfaction Award

Cortland, OH – February 5, 2018 – Apostolakis Honda has been awarded a 2018 DealerRater Consumer Satisfaction Award, an
annual recognition given to auto dealerships that deliver outstanding customer
service as rated by online consumer reviews. DealerRater, the world’s leading
car dealer review website, created the Consumer Satisfaction Award program to
let online car shoppers instantly spot dealers that provide high-quality customer
service.
Consumer Satisfaction Awards are given to the top 10 percent of U.S. new-car
dealers based on their PowerScoreTM, as well as top independent and Canadian
dealerships that receive at least 25 annual reviews and maintain an average
PowerScoreTM rating of 4.0 out of 5.0. The PowerScoreTM is determined using a Bayesian algorithm that factors the dealership’s average DealerRater consumer
rating and the total number of reviews written about the dealership during the
2017 calendar year.
“We’d like to congratulate Apostolakis Honda and all of our Consumer
Satisfaction Award winners,” said DealerRater General Manager, Jamie
Oldershaw. “DealerRater’s extensive review database allows shoppers to identify
dealerships that are providing excellent customer experiences, and it’s clear that
Apostolakis Honda stands out amongst its peers in the U.S.”
Apostolakis Honda has achieved consistently high scores on the DealerRater
website, placing it among the top dealerships nationwide. Online shoppers
visiting Apostolakis Honda’s dealer page will find a “2018 Consumer Satisfaction
Award winner” badge on their profile to instantly recognize it as a high quality
dealership.