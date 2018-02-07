Hometown Hero steps in to replace Trumbull Co. family’s totaled van

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WYTV) – Last month, a family spun out and crashed their van into the freezing waters of Girard Lake. This week’s Hometown Hero came to help after the young mother and her five children were rescued.

Shane Ferguson saw the news reports on Michelle Campo’s scary crash along Niles-Vienna Road. The family’s van was totaled.

Shane heard that the father, Andrew McGregor, had saved up for three years to buy it. Shane, who owns an auto sales business, decided to step in.

“I figured that they were in need of a car for the gentleman to get back and forth to work to support his family and stuff, and I was able to do so,” he said.

Shane found a van to give to the family for free.

“They were just overwhelmed,” he said. “They were so happy. They were jumping in it, and sitting in it and yeah, they were very thankful.”

This isn’t the first time Shane has been there to support someone in need.

“A gentleman’s power chair was stolen out of a trailer park on South Avenue and me, along with a couple of friends and local businesses, went together and got him a new power chair.”

He said this is what you’re supposed to do when a fellow member of the community is down — you help pick them back up.

“That’s how it should be. When a family in need like that, they could have lost five children. To come out of that, everything turned out good, and to have the community come together to help them out with car seats, and gift cards and other stuff, and that’s just how I feel it should be.”