More snow to come before the workweek ends

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

If you didn’t feel like shoveling out Wednesday, you’ll have a chance to do so Thursday. Quiet weather is expected with some peeks of sunshine and a low risk of a passing flurry. It will be a little colder with highs only making it to the lower 20s.

MORE ACCUMULATING SNOW EXPECTED FRIDAY

A full summary of what to expect with this storm is in the video above. Click “play” for the breakdown of when snow starts and how much to expect.

Snow is expected to develop along a frontal boundary early Friday morning, just in time for the morning commute. The latest data shows snow hugging the northern extent of the viewing area and lifting north of our area into the early afternoon. It is looking increasingly more likely that southern parts of our area, to the south of Youngstown, won’t see much snow at all, if any. However, northern parts of the area will have a good shot at accumulating snow through the morning, with slick roads possible for the morning commute. The heaviest accumulation will be north of Youngstown, through Trumbull and Mercer counties. The snowfall will occur under warmer conditions, with highs expected to reach the middle 30s for the afternoon. Slick spots will be possible through the morning commute, but are not expected to be much of a problem for the afternoon.

SNOWFALL FORECAST FRIDAY

**Newer data will become available Thursday. Accumulation totals will be fine-tuned as newer data comes into the Weather Center. Check back with WYTV.com or our newscast for updates.**

Minimum: None (Locations in Columbiana county may see little, if any snow)

Expected Total: A trace to 2″ (Heaviest accumulation will occur in Trumbull & Mercer counties, especially along the northern borders)

Potential for: Up to 2.5″ (Mainly in the extreme northern part of our viewing area)

KEEPING AN EYE ON SUNDAY

Models continue to show a cold front sweeping through our area, but disagree on the timing. A cold front will cross the region between Sunday afternoon and Monday morning. This will be accompanied by rain initially, then a changeover to some snow is expected. Currently, the ECMWF (Euro) model shows the transition from rain to snow occurring Sunday afternoon, with the storm out of our area shortly after midnight. The GFS model is slower, changing the rain to snow into Monday morning and keeping some snow in the area through Monday afternoon. We will continue to monitor this storm as it does have the potential to bring some accumulating snow to the area.

