Over a dozen local football players headed to YSU on Signing Day

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The Youngstown State football team will sign at least three players from the Mahoning Valley to scholarships this season, and welcome ten more to compete for a spot on the team and a future scholarship.

This year’s signing class will include:

Dra Rushton

Liberty High School

Rushton ran for 1,414 yards, passed for 954 yards and accounted for 36 total touchdowns his senior season at Liberty. He also recorded 2 defensive interceptions.

Vinny Gentile

Cardinal Mooney High School

Gentile was team captain at Cardinal Mooney and graded out at 87% his senior season, while recording 71 tackles, 11 for loss and 4 sacks.

Jared Fabry

Ursuline High School

Fabry completed 68 of 152 passes for 676 yards, rushed for 451 yards and accounted 11 total touchdowns his senior season at Ursuline.

The local players invited to compete in camp this fall include:

Jonah Spencer, Poland

Mike Diaz, Poland

Vinny Fiorenza, Canfield

Paul French, Canfield

Mitch Davidson, Salem

Michael Belcik, Girard

Nick DeSalvo, Austintown Fitch

Randy Smith, Austintown Fitch

Michael Clendenning, Beaver Local

Zach Thomas, Beaver Local

The Penguins also announced nine other signings on February 7. They include:

Jake Benio

6-4 / 240 / Tight End / Marietta, Georgia / Walton High School

Was a first-team 4-AAAAAAA all-region selection as a tight end…was a talented blocker…also played defensive end…Raiders were 11-1 in 2017…head coach was Daniel Brunner.

Brandon Finamore

6-6 / 290 / Offensive Line / Redwood City, California / Arroyo High School/Chabot Community College

As a sophomore, was an Honorable-Mention All-National Valley Conference…rated as the No. 66 Juco Offensive Lineman by GridironRR.com…was a two-year starter…coach was Eric Fanene.

Will Henry

6-5 / 250 / Defensive End / Lakewood, Ohio / St. Edward High School

Played defensive end at Lakewood St. Edward…saw some action at tight end…also plays basketball…coach was Tom Lombardo.

Jaelin Madison

6-0 / 180 / Strong Safety / Norcross, Geogia / Norcross High School

Was a first-team 7-AAAAAAAA All-Region selection as a defensive back…had a career-high 17 tackles in win over Collins Hill…coach was Keith Maloof…brother plays basketball at High Point.

Markel Toney

6-5 / 195 / Wide Receiver / Lyndurst, Ohio / Brush High School

First-team Division II All-Ohio selection as a senior…named first-team Division II OPSWA…caught 51 passes for 768 yards and nine touchdowns…also played strong safety…Brush went 9-3 and the Arcs won the Western Reserve Conference title…coach was Jeff Fink.

Henry Yoboue

6-8 / 310 / Offensive Lineman / Frederick, Maryland / Gaithersburg High School/ASA College

As a sophomore was a starting offensive tackle for ASA in Brooklyn, N.Y….ASA won Valley of the Sun Bowl beating Mesa 28-23…Avengers were 9-1 in 2017…coach was Joe Osovet. Played two years of high school football.

Devanere Crenshaw

6-0 / 190 / Defensive Back / Riverside, California / Norte Vista/Riverside

Jaicorious Johnson

6-2 / 270 / Defensive Tackle / Opelika, Alabama / Opelika/Eastern Arizona/ASA College

Natavious Payne

5-10 / 170 / Wide Receiver / Doral, Floirda / Doral Academy