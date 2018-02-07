PennDOT reduces speeds on highways in northwest Pa.

By Published:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WYTV) – The speed limit has been reduced on several major highways in the northwest region of Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is urging drivers to avoid unnecessary travel, but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

  • Interstate 80 in Mercer and Venango counties
  • Interstate 90 in Erie County
  • Interstate 86 in Erie County

The speed limits on I-376 in Beaver and Lawrence counties and I-79 in Lawrence County have been restored to the usual posted limits. Earlier in the day, the speed limit on those highways was also reduced to 45 mph.

Although PennDOT crews have been treating roadways, the department’s primary goal is to keep roads passable, not completely free of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways throughout the storm until precipitation stops and roads are clear.

