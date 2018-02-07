PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Speed reduction for interstates

THIS MORNING: Snow will continue to be heavy at times Wednesday morning so double your normal travel time.

REDUCED VISIBILITY: Whiteout conditions are expected at times Wednesday morning with the heavier snow.

AS OF 8:45 a.m., a trained snow spotter reported 4″ of snow in Lisbon, Columbiana County.

Wintry Mix: Reports of a rain mix in Calcutta, in Columbiana County at 8 a.m

ACCUMULATIONS:

4″ to 6″ in Trumbull County.

5″ to 6″ in Mahoning and Mercer County

6″ to 7″+ in Columbiana and Lawrence Counties

AN INCH AN HOUR: Early morning, we could see an inch per hour. Between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m., we recorded 2″ in Youngstown.

ODOT WITH SPEED REDUCTIONS: Reduce your speed on I-680, I-80 and I-76.

COLDER TONIGHT: As the snow tapers off this afternoon, winds will shift out of the northwest, and we’ll cool. Lows are around 10° into Thursday morning.

QUIET THURSDAY: Give your back a break from shoveling Thursday. It will be colder, in the lower-20s, and partly sunny.

SNOW RETURNS FOR FRIDAY: Snow showers are likely Friday, with a chance for a rain-snow mix.

