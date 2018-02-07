Police: Struthers man threatened woman with gun, assaulted her

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WYTV) – A Struthers man is facing several charges after a woman accused him of threatening her with a gun while her 6-year-old daughter was there.

The woman told police that 30-year-old Donald Bucci, II held her against her will in his Spring Street home on January 27. Police said a neighbor witnessed a dispute between the two and had called 911.

Police said during the investigation, the woman told officers that Bucci had assaulted her at least twice and made threats to kill her and her daughter. She told officers that she was afraid of Bucci, who she said held a handgun to her head before she was able to calm him down so that she and her daughter could leave, according to a police report.

Bucci had a relationship with the woman, according to police.

Police said Bucci was also seen on video forcing two men to strip down to their underwear in an unrelated incident while threatening them with a gun. That video was turned in to police during their investigation into the assault claims.

According to the police report, Bucci can be heard saying, “he did not care who sees the video and that everyone better recognize that he is serious about being disrespected.”

Police said they were also given a video in which Bucci can be seen sexually assaulting a woman while she was passed out. The woman told police that she had been drinking and didn’t remember the assault.

Bucci is charged with two counts of kidnapping, six counts of felonious assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of having weapons under disability, two counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of aggravated menacing.

He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.