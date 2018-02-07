Residents tackle snow on Youngstown driveways, side streets

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – As the snow fell early Tuesday morning, the plows got to work. Main roads like I-680 and I-76 were the first to be cleared. But Wednesday afternoon, neighbors emerged from their homes to snowy driveways and side streets.

Wendel Gray and a few others at Independent Auto Sales on South Avenue spent a few hours shoveling. The owner of the business, Jason, brought his truck with the plow on the front.

“This one is a pretty rough one this year. Last year we didn’t hardly get no snow,” Larry Lindolph said.

“I was looking around and said, ‘I guess I better get my driveway [clear] so I could get to work in the morning,'” said Kyle Graham, who plows for the city.

Graham decided to brave the cold later in the afternoon before it got dark.

“It’s been crazy out here. People are sliding all the way down the roads. The roads are terrible. I’d advise people to stay off the roads,” he said.

The Ohio Department of Transportation says they have 40 plows out between Mahoning and Trumbull counties. Besides clearing the roads, they are making sure what has already been cleared doesn’t freeze Wednesday night.

Another thing to keep an eye out for is potholes — the snow can hide them.