Risk connected to shoveling snow and how to prevent heart attacks

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – While shoveling snow can be good exercise, it can also be dangerous for some of those shovelers who take on more than they can handle. Judging from the latest forecast, there’s going to be plenty of more snow to pick up by the end of the week.

So what are the risks and how can you prevent them?

“If you can get it done, just pace yourself. You don’t have to kill yourself to get this stuff out of the way,” Kyle Graham said.

It’s important to remember there’s a right way and a potentially harmful way to get it done. Each year when it snows, Northside Hospital sees an increase in the number of people who suffer from heart attacks.

“That’s because people start exerting themselves a lot more than they usually do,” said Dr. Jay Bernstein, Northside Hospital Emergency Department Chief.

Doctors say shoveling snow causes a significant strain on the body. It can cause an increase in blood pressure and heart rate. The cold air also constricts the blood vessels and decreases oxygen to the heart.

“It’s a setup for a heart attack,” Bernstein said.

He said the simplest advice may be the best.

“Just go slow. Take it easy and don’t really push yourself farther than you normally do.”

Whether it’s shoveling snow or just walking from the house to the car, Dr. Bernstein recommends bundling up to avoid frostbite and hypothermia.