YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – Snow totals across The Valley ranging anywhere from 4″ to 8″ as a result of Wednesday’s early morning snow event. Majority of the area saw 4″-6″ while some localized areas, such as Salem, saw 8″.

33 Pinpoint Weather Team broke down the snow total reports sent in from viewers:

Columbiana County

6″ East Rochester

5″ Columbiana

8″ Salem

4.5″ New Waterford

6.5″ Hanoverton

Mahoning County

5″ North Lima

4.5″ Brier Hill

4″ North Youngstown

5″ Lowellville

4″ North Jackson

5″ Austintown

4.5″ Petersburg

5″ New Middletown

Lawrence County

6.5″ New Castle

Trumbull County

6″ Hubbard

Here are viewer photos taken around The Valley from today’s snow.

Wednesday night – some flurries are likely, adding a light dusting to the several inches already on the ground.

Road conditions are still very messy, with piles of snow as tall as a foot on some side roads.

Through the end of the week, expect a few more waves of snow to add at least an inch or two to these totals.

How much snow did your community get? Send in your photos and measurements to WYTV via report it.