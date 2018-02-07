Snowiest season on record for our neighbors to the north

Erie, PA (WYTV) — Our latest snowstorm has helped Erie, PA topple their top snowfall record. Erie, PA reported 3.2″ of snowfall for Wednesday, February 7th. As of 5PM today, the total snowfall for the 2017 – 2018 winter season in Erie, PA stands at 152.1″. That tops the old record of 149.1″ set in the winter of 2000 – 2001. And with a full month of winter left, the number is likely to climb even higher!

The record breaking snowfall was largely driven by lake-effect snow accumulation seen around Christmas 2017. You may recall the record snowfall in northwest Pennsylvania when temperatures plunged at the end of December. In just 5 days (December 25th – December 30th) Erie received 81.7″ of snow! The bulk of that fell on December 25th and 26th. Erie received 33.8″ of snow on Christmas day, followed by 26.5″ of snow on Boxing Day (December 26th).

How does our area compare?

So, is the Valley close to breaking a seasonal snowfall record? It is still possible to break into the top 10, but we’d have some work to do!

Our climate reporting station is at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport. As of 5PM today, February 7th, we have received 55.9″ of snowfall for the 2017 – 2018 winter season. In order to reach the #10 spot for snowiest season we’d need another 25.1″ of snow. That is quite doable since, on average, the Valley receives at least 10.9″ of snow in March and averages 3.0″ of snow in April. It would only take a few bigger snow to get us there, but time is beginning to run short.

If we were to make a go at snowiest season on record, we’d need more snow than we’ve had so far this winter! Our snowiest season on record at the Youngstown/Warren Regional Airport is 118.7″ set in the 2010 – 2011 winter season. If we were to break our snowiest season record, we’d need another 62.9″ of snow!