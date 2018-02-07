Wife of deported Youngstown businessman is leaving US to be with him

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WYTV) – The wife of a deported Youngstown businessman is leaving the U.S. to be with him.

Fidaa Musleh said she is flying to Jordan Wednesday night to be with her husband, Amer “Al” Adi. Family members said she could be there for a few months.

Adi was deported last week after his arrest nearly one month ago.

Officials with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested Adi on January 16 when he showed up for a hearing on his immigration status. He was scheduled to be deported and had been planned to leave for his native country of Jordan, but ICE granted a temporary stay.

Adi is the owner of the Downtown Circle Convenience Store and Deli and had been in the United States for 39 years.

Immigration officials determined that his marriage to a woman in 1980 was a “sham” based on a signed affidavit from the woman, saying she married Adi to help him stay in the U.S., according to court documents. The woman later recanted her statement.

Court records also indicate that Adi abandoned his lawful permanent residence status, which was granted during his marriage to his first wife, by moving to Brazil with his current wife in 1988 and remaining outside of the U.S. until they returned in 1992. Two years after their return, his wife filed the first of three unsuccessful I-130 petitions for permanent residence status on Adi’s behalf.