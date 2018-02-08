Campbell police trying to identify man who robbed Dollar Tree

If you’re reading this story on the app, click here to view more photos of the robbery.

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WYTV) – Police in Campbell hope the community can help them identify a man who robbed the Dollar Tree on McCartney Road.

The armed robbery happened around 9 a.m. Tuesday.

A cashier at the store said a man came up behind her and grabbed her hips saying, “Take me to the office now.” She said the man was carrying a bottle of Windex glass cleaner at the time.

The cashier said he then ordered another employee who was working into the office, and he pulled out a handgun.

The handgun was red, white and blue like the American flag, according to a police report.

The man ran out of the store, west on McCartney Road, after taking money from a safe.

The robber was described as a light-skinned black man wearing all black, about 5’9″ to 5’11” tall. He was wearing a hood over his head, but photos were captured on surveillance video.

Police said after the robbery, officers transporting prisoners spotted a black Chevy Impala driving away from the area at a high rate of speed.

Those with information on the robbery are asked to call the police department at 330-755-1411 and ask for the detective’s office.

